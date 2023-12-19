Warburn property fire destroys farm machinery, hay

A tractor and associated farm machinery were destroyed in fire at Warburn early Tuesday morning.
Around 12.30pm RFS units from Warburn, Wyangan and Hanwood attended the blaze on a Cuningham Road property where multiple bales of hay, a tractor and a baler were alight.
Fire crews worked on the scene for some two hours before the fire was extinguished.
It's believed the damage toll from the destroyed machinery and hay could be as much as $1 million.
It's believed the fire was likely caused by machinery but no definitive cause for the blaze has been confirmed.
Fortunately there were no injuries from the incident.
It comes as the latest of a spate of fire activity across the MIA in recent weeks, predominately grass fires as a result of the hot weather.
While the forecast is set to cool down over Christmas, firefighters are warning residents not to be complacent.
"The RFS will not be issuing permits from the end of this week until January 2, which means that anyone who sees a fire needs to call triple zero," MIA district operations officer, Shane Smith said.
"During that period - and indeed all through summer - we ask that everyone is vigilant," he said.
