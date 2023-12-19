Community stalwart, Woolworths manager sets sights on next chapter

A community figure known for her fundraising efforts in the fight against breast cancer is embarking on a new adventure.
Store manager at Griffith North Woolworths Jenny Worthington has taken up a position in Port Macquarie.
A cancer survivor herself, Ms Worthington has been a major player in raising funds for Griffith Base Hospital's oncology unit as well as the McGrath Foundation, raising well over $20,000 through trivia nights and other activities throughout her tenure.
Ahead of her final shift on Boxing Day, she reflected on her and her teams efforts over the years.
"We've managed to raise $24,000 for the oncology unit over the period I've been at north Woolies. We've also raised additional funds for the McGrath Foundation and other causes. It's been a great result," she said.
After working as a Woolworths grocery manager, she was promoted to store manager at Griffith North in 2018.
It was towards the end of that year she received the diagnosis no one wants to hear.
"The fundraising has been a cause near and dear to my heart. While I was receiving treatment at the hospital, I learnt they were struggling to raise funds. So I made them a promise that I would do everything I could to help them. I'm proud that I've been able to do that," she said.
"I wanted to show that anyone can fund-raise. You just have to be willing to do it. It does take work but to help your community and give back makes it worthwhile.
"I feel a lot of people don't understand that even if you have private health insurance, you still go into the public system. I feel Griffith Base doesn't get the same treatment that St Vincent's has received," she said.
Although the accolades have helped secure her promotion, management has had its eye on her for some time.
She says she's excited for the next step in her career but is also sad to be leaving the city.
"I'm going to miss Griffith with it's country town vibe," she said.
"One of the things people mentioned they were going to miss the most when they found out I was leaving was the trivia night fundraisers. Because I was born and bred here, I plan on visiting and hopefully on those occasions there will be more of those events,' she said.
"I'm also open to fundraising in Port Macquarie, but it depends what the needs of that community are.
"I owe a huge thank you to the work of the McGrath Foundation, especially local nurse Fiona Shields who does an invaluable service for this district and beyond.
"I also want to thank the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group who have always been ready to lend a hand over the years," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.