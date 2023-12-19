Panthers and Eagles continue to lead the way in fourth grade

The form teams of the GDCA Fourth Grade competition continue to show why they occupy the top two spots after picking up wins in the final round before the break.
The Exies Eagles were able to maintain their gap back to third place after coming away with a 66-run win over Exies Diggers.
After the Eagles won the toss and elected to bat, Diggers were able to make the early impact as Meshw Patel (1/22) and Dev Patel (2/9) picked up three early wickets.
Lachlan Spry (50 ret) and Nate Mingay (48) were able to lead a fightback, while some late runs from Darby Robertson (11*) saw the Eagles finish their 25 overs on 7/162.
Ollie (1/19) and Kobi Nancarrow (1/1) did the damage for the Eagles as only Gurnoor Singh (43*) offered any resistance as the Diggers side were dismissed for 96.
Meanwhile, Leagues continued their undefeated season after a nine-wicket win over Coro. Wesley Wate (2/2), Vaibhav Patel (2/7) and Jonty Conlan (2/2) did the damage for the Panthers as Coro was bowled out for 62, which they chased down in just five overs.
