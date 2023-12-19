The Area News
Stolen car found in Murrumbidgee Avenue canal

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 19 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
A stolen Holden Cruze was found partially submerged in the Murrumbidgee Avenue canal on December 16.

