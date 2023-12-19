Stolen car found in Murrumbidgee Avenue canal

A stolen Holden Cruze was found partially submerged in the Murrumbidgee Avenue canal on December 16.
At 11.30pm on December 16, police were called out to the canal after the red Holden was spotted partially submerged. Police determined that there was nobody present in the vehicle, and after consulting with the owner, learned that the car had been stolen earlier in the evening.
Police are continuing their investigations into the stolen vehicle.
Meanwhile, the recent heatwave has taken it's toll on at least one air conditioner.
In the morning of December 13, at around 10am, police and Fire and Rescue were called out to a home in Bringagee Street after a keen-eyed resident spotted smoke coming from the roof.
Fire and Rescue discovered the air conditioner on fire and extinguished the flames with no major damage to the house.
In Memorial Park, Griffith City Council have appealed to the community after several attempts to damage Christmas light set-ups including the lit-up archway and the giant bauble that decorate the park.
"We've caught vandals on CCTV trying to ruin our beautiful arch and bauble displays. Let's all come together to appreciate and respect the magic of the season," council staff said.
Mayor Doug Curran urged community members to take care while in the park.
"These decorations are a fantastic community asset, and we are calling on our visitors and residents to take care when visiting Memorial Park - please do not touch the decorations and be mindful when walking through the archway and bauble," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.