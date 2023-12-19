The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Tight encounters to finish 2023 part of season ahead of festive break

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a night of close results in the Griffith Touch top divisions to round out the 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help