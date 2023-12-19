Tight encounters to finish 2023 part of season ahead of festive break

It was a night of close results in the Griffith Touch top divisions to round out the 2023.
Black Line was able to head to Christmas on a high note after they came away with a one-try win over Physifitness in the women's top division.
It was the Physifitness side who were able to make a fast start to the game, with Havana Cook finding her way over for her first of the evening while a second to her side soon after saw the lead doubled.
After a break from dummy Black Line were able to hit back as Sibella Hood found her way over but Physifitness were able to restore their two try advantage.
Black Line were able to hit back again with Marley Riley finding her way over but the reprieve was shortlived as Havana scored her second of the match in the following set.
The try for try nature of the game continued as Mel Bonetti broke from dummy before playing in Nadine Johns right on halftime to see Black Line trailing 4-3 at the break.
Both sides scored early in the second half before Davina Guidolin was able to score a quick-fire double to give Black Line their first lead of the game before Megan Polkinghorne pulled it back level almost immediately.
Cella Bonetti restored Black Line's lead but again Physifitness weren't going to lay down as Havana got over for a third but as time wound down, Black Line were able to score the match winner to come away 8-7 victors.
In the other women's game, Heart Racers were able to continue their undefeated season with a 7-4 win over Gem Girls.
Meanwhile in the men's top division, after suffering a defeat last time out and dropping out of the top two, MJ Hams Transport were able to come away with a 5-4 win of J Fallon Building.
The sides traded tries early in the game before Jyden Smith looked to have dislocated his shoulder, but he was able to return late in the first half.
James Taylor was able to link up with James Fallon to see J Fallon Building take a 2-1 lead into the break.
Three straight tries to start the second half for MJ Hams saw them able to take a two try lead thanks to Lachlan Wallace, Sam Foley and Kahlan Spencer before J Fallon Building pulled one back entering the final five minutes.
Wallace scored his third of the night to restore the two-try advantage, and while James Girdler was able to find his way over late to make it a one-try game, MJ Hams Transport held on to move into third.
Marchinori Constructions moved back to first after a 9-4 win over Guidolin Agrimac, while The Legend defeated George Duncan Electrics 6-5.
The competition will resume on January 15.
