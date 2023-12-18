The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith charities have your gifts covered, 'wrapped' with response so far

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
December 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith charities have got your gift-wrapping needs sorted, with stalls set to work right up until the end of Christmas Eve raising funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.