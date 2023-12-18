Griffith charities have your gifts covered, 'wrapped' with response so far

Griffith charities have got your gift-wrapping needs sorted, with stalls set to work right up until the end of Christmas Eve raising funds.
Founder and volunteer of Motor Neurone Griffith and District Support Group Tania Magoci is wrapping all gifts large and small at the Griffin Plaza, while the Breast Cancer Support Group has shoppers covered over at Griffith Central.
For little more than a gold coin donation, shoppers can drop off their gifts to Ms Magoci near Coles and have them gift-wrapped in no time at all, with the proceeds going towards helping those suffering MND.
"Many come in during the morning, drop off what they have and pick it up after work that afternoon. I'm here 10am until 5pm each day," Ms Magoci said.
The support group has been running the Christmas stall for several years and Ms Magoci says this is beginning to look like the busiest year to date in contrast to the days of restrictions.
In the four days since setting up she has nearly reached her goal of $500.
"It's fantastic because these funds are going to an incredibly important, growing issue in our district," she said.
"So many people have had experience with MND, whether it be through a loved one or a friend. It's a crisis for our area and that's why it's so important we do everything we can."
"Funds go towards assisting MND sufferers with expenses such as travel and equipment.
"The community has been incredibly generous. I've even had people who didn't have anything needing to be wrapped but gave a donation nonetheless. It shows that our city has a huge heart."
Meanwhile in Central, volunteers of the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group say they are 'wrapped' with the response despite it so far being a quieter year than normal.
"We're up to around the $1000 mark. The generosity has been amazing. We've even had people donating as much as $50 for the cause alone. This is our second biggest fundraiser of the year so we are very happy," volunteer Shirley Sivewright said
"In some cases we've done trolley loads of items so no feat is too great or small. Every donation is much appreciated."
The Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group stall can be found near Target in Griffith Central.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.