Cat attacked with chemicals overnight

Cat owners should be on the lookout and taking special care of their feline friends, after one poor moggy was hit with unknown chemicals.
Socks, a cat from East Griffith, went out wandering on December 11 - a rare occurrence according to owner Amanda Rebetzke, before Socks returned the next morning in very poor shape.
Miss Rebetzke rushed Socks to the vet, thinking she might be dehydrated but learnt from the vet that Socks had acidic chemicals of some kind poured on her - with a swollen tongue, ulcerated mouth and missing fur as well as several wounds.
Socks has remained at the vet receiving medical care, including injected antibiotics due to the injuries to her mouth.
"I just cannot believe someone would do this to a defenceless cat," said Miss Rebetzke.
"It's horrible. We've got another cat and I'm really scared to let them outside now ... I want to get a cat enclosure so we can safely put them outside."
She was especially grateful to the team at All Creatures Vet Hospital, thanking them for their updates and care, but regretted that it was even needed.
"They've been amazing, calling us every day to let us know ... A lot of people say 'it's just a cat' but to us, it's our baby. We believe it needs to be taken seriously," she said.
"If she was annoying someone, come knock on my door. If you don't want cats hassling you, there's more humane ways - hire a cat trap, she's friendly, you could pick her up and take her to the pound - don't be cruel."
Miss Rebetzke has since begun a fundraiser on Gofundme, raising money to help with Socks's vet bills during a difficult financial position for the family.
She said that more important than raising funds was raising awareness and encouraging owners to keep a close eye on their pets.
"I just want to put awareness out there ... It was just lucky that I found her when I did."
"Obviously we don't know what the full cost will be. With the cost of living, everyone is struggling."
Miss Rebetzke urged anyone with information to get in contact with her through facebook. Her fundraiser is available at gofundme.com.
