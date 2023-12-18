CHANGE PLACES: Coleambally take top spot heading into Christmas break

There has been a change at the top of the second-grade GDCA standings heading into Christmas, with Coleambally taking top spot for the first time this season.
They were able to take the spot off the Exies Eagles after coming away with a resounding eight-wicket win at home on Saturday, the Eagles second straight defeat.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it wasn't the strongest of starts for Eagles as they lost Neel Patel (4) and Don Jayasuriya (4) fell in the opening stages.
Ryan Bock (7) followed soon after with Jasen Doidge (24), Cameron Harrison (13) and Parwinder Singh (17) were the only Eagles players to make any impact with the bat.
Shawn Iddles (2/11) and Andrew McIntyre (3/17) did the damage to the middle and lower order to see the Eagles bowled out for 86.
In an imposing first game of the season, Jack Weymouth-Smith (60*) led the way for the Nomads as, while Doidge (2/18) picked up the wickets of Sanil Babu (19) and Nathan Hodgson (2) it only delayed the inevitable as Coleambally finished the chase with eight wickets in hand and 30.3 overs remaining.
Diggers were able to put 10 points between them and the Coro Cougars after coming away with a three-wicket win, having been outside the top four just a fortnight ago.
The Cougars made a strong start at the top of the order, with Adrian Axtill (17) and Seamus Maley (25) putting on 42 runs for the first wicket before Kayden Dauth (5/25) tried to swing the game back in Diggers favour.
Adam Lando (29) and Tomas Goirigolzarri (24) chipped in in the back half of the innings to see the Cougars finish their 40 overs on 8/122.
Digby Jones (3/25) did some early damage for the Cougars, but the middle order from Diggers chipped away at the total with Brett Owen (13), Cooper James (14), Grant McMaster (14) and Dauth (20*) helping their side pick up a three-wicket win with 7.2 overs remaining.
Meanwhile, out at Hanwood, Leagues were able to come away with a seven-wicket win over the Wanderers.
Zac Ruediger (40*) carried the bat and, along with Varun Valsalan (36), who continues a strong season thus far, were the only batters to get starts as Okotai Woetai (6/12) ripped through to see Hanwood bowled out for 117.
The Panthers had little trouble chasing down the total as Joe McGillivray-Reeves (35*) and Gospel Toru (40*) leading their side to the points, which keeps them in third, seven points behind first.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.