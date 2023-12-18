Seven Griffith HSC students graduate medical traineeships, five more to commence

Seven students have graduated from a unique medical traineeship program designed to boost the number of health professionals in the area.
The program offers students in the MLHD undertaking their HSC to also complete a two-year school-based traineeship in nursing, allied health or administration.
The traineeship, which includes working one day per week at the hospital, contributes the equivalent of one subject towards their HSC and counts towards their overall ATAR result.
Griffith's Beth Huxley, Faith Young, Kristen Bradshaw, Tiarnah Reginato, Caitlyn Roser, and Sophia Kelsey graduated earlier this month with traineeships in nursing, while Paige King completed hers in administration.
All remain employed at the hospital and five more Griffith students have been selected to take part in the 2024-25 program.
Former Marian Catholic College student Beth Huxley completed a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance, working rotations at the hospital's maternity, surgical, medical and cardiac wards.
In addition to now being employed at the hospital as an assistant in nursing as well as in pathology, she will also commence a Bachelor of Nursing at CSU next year.
"The traineeship allowed me to explore different areas of the hospital such as cardiology, maternity, medical and surgical wards, and has given me a better idea of where I want to be in the near future," Beth said.
She was well supported throughout the program's challenges which included the pandemic.
"COVID effected our start date and then when the wards had to shut we weren't able to work for a while," she said.
"Being so young was also another challenge but that never stopped me from being professional and showing what I was capable of.
"I had so much support from my work colleges as well as mum and dad. I pushed myself throughout the experience and was willing to learn more and more each day. I also had terrific supervisors.
"I would highly recommend it for any high school students with a drive and passion for the health care system. It's been an eye opener that has allowed me to grow as a person and become a more mature version on myself," she said.
"We recognise recruitment and retention of staff is an ongoing challenge in regional, rural and remote NSW communities. Addressing this is a priority for the NSW Government."
MLHD's School-based Trainee Support Officer, Laura Strano, said during their two-year traineeship, the students complete a minimum of 100 days of paid, on-the-job training in their chosen area.
"In addition, there was one day a week during school terms and during the school holidays."
Five new Griffith students have been selected to take part in the 2024/2025 program which will see them commence placements at Griffith Base from January.
Students beginning Year 10 in 2024 considering a career in health should speak to their school careers advisors, or email MLHD-Traineeships@health.nsw.gov.au for more information.
Expressions of Interest open in term one of each year and applications will open in term two for the 2025 trainee intake.
