Hillston community icon spreads cheer with visits to the elderly

Hillston aged-care residents were treated to some festive cheer with a special visit from a community icon at the weekend.
Scruffy the pony visited the Hillston Multi-Purpose Centre and Lachlan Lodge to receive pats and treats from thrilled residents on Sunday.
The gesture was made by Scruffy's owner Belinda Hutchison and her three daughters Hannah, Eloise and Louella, who dressed up as elves as part of the visit.
Ms Hutchinson, who is also a staff member at the Hillston MPS, has been doing the visits since last year and says she and her daughters were delighted to bring so many smiles to so many faces.
"I've got such special ponies and I love sharing them with the elderly. So the idea to start doing this came naturally," she said.
"There's a look of such elation and happy surprise when Scruffy walks in. My daughter Louella played Christmas carols on piano in both visits and it's nice to sit with the residents as they bush Scruffy's coat, feed her carrots and recount experiences of when they had horses of their own."
Scruffy is one of four ponies Mrs Hutchinson owns, but she says there has always been something special about the 18-year-old.
"She often sneaks into the house for treats which is quite amusing. I can remember not long after we first got her, I came into the living room to find her and my daughter watching TV together," she said.
Her children visit the MPS and Lachlan Lodge regularly as part of an important endeavour to maintain contact with local senior citizens.
"It's really important kids are visiting, interacting and learning from our elderly. I feel it's something that doesn't happen enough these days. We've seen how important social interaction is for everyone, especially following the pandemic," Mrs Hutchinson said.
"My kids visit residents every Wednesday; it's a regular outing during their week.
"I just feel it's so wonderful to have welcoming places like our hospital and Lachlan Lodge in Hillston. At the end of the day I think we're the lucky ones."
The Hutchinson's are keen to carry on the tradition, noting aspirations to hopefully one day obtain a cart and do 'sleigh' rides around town at this time of the year.
"Scruffy is already well regarded at the local schools where she has been a feature for fetes and the Cow Pat Lotto. She's very much an icon and loves interacting with all in the community," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.