STREAK EXTENDED: Temora make it 10 straight victories in Hedditch Cup

Temora's stranglehold over the Hedditch Cup has extended to 10 games after coming away with a 30-run win over Griffith at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Heading over after the defeat in the Creet Cup last weekend, Griffith knew they were going to have their work cut out for them against a side who hasn't lost in the competition in three seasons.
After Temora won the toss and elected to bat, Griffith hoped an early wicket could set the tone for the day, with Billy Evans (1/19) picking up a dismissal in the second over.
Jack Harper (35) was able to led a fightback with Chris Stacey (12) with a 47-run partnership before Mason Ashcroft picked up the pair in the space of an over.
Griffith started to pick up regular wickets as they tried to keep their foot on the throat of Temora as Ashcroft (3/24) picked up the important wicket of Luke Gerhard (10) while Ben Signor picked up his first of the morning to see the home side fall to 5/72 heading into drinks.
P Robinson and R Porter (21) got their side towards 100 before Jimmy Binks trapped Robinson (15) in front, while Signor (4/49) picked up three wickets in four balls as Temora were bowled out for 112 after 37 overs.
With just over an hour before lunch, Griffith would have been hoping to make a strong start to their chase however, both Jordan Whitworth (3) and Jake Rand (11) fell before the break to see the challengers at 2/33 after 12 heading into the break.
James Roche and Connor Bock added 22 runs after the break before Bock (7), Binks (0), and Roche (28) fell in quick succession to see Griffith in trouble at 5/55 after 19 overs.
Signor and Reece Matheson looked tasked with the job of trying to rebuild their sides innings however, after just a 15-run partnership, trouble struck again as Signor (11) was knocked over.
Griffith would go on to lose 5/14 as Cooper Rand (1), Matheson (8), Billy Evans (0) and Arjun Kamboj (1), with Will Oliver (3/4) doing the damage to see the visitors bowled out for 82 after 36 overs.
Temora will look to continue their stranglehold on the Hedditch Cup when they take on Cootamundra on February 11 in the only other confirmed challenge.
