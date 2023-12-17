Exies Eagles move back into the top two, five points behind first

The Exies Eagles have moved to within five points of the top position after coming away with a bonus-point win over Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No. 1.
The Wanderers won the toss but were on the back foot early as Dean Catanzariti (1) was caught and bowled by Mason Ashcroft (1/15) in the third over with the score on six.
After seeing off the openers, the introduction of James Roche into the attack brought Oliver Bartter (5) undone, but Sushant Modgil and Jordan Whitworth were able to lift the run rate. The pair took to the bowling of Arjun Kamboj before Whitworth (22) was run out by Mason Ashcroft before Modgil's (24) run-a-ball innings came to an end when Arshdeep Sandhu came into the attack.
Owen Robinson (10) tried to keep the scoreboard ticking over; however when he was dismissed by Roche, the wheels started to come off the Wanderers innings.
Sandhu (4/8) was able to rip through the lower order, bowling six maidens from his eight overs while picking up the wickets of Rahul Giran (1), Kadon Williams (6) and Luke DeMamiel while James Roche (4/20) picked up the wickets of Angus Bartter (1) and Josh Carn (0) as Hanwood were bowled out in the 33rd over for 91.
It was a tough start in response for the Eagles as Josh Carn struck early with the wickets of Roche (6) and Zac Dart (8), while Dean Catanzariti (1/13) was able to knock over Josh Davis (0).
Travers Pickmere was the only Eagle who was able to offer any resistance at the top of the order.
Sandhu was able to occupy the crease while Pickmere kept the runs ticking over before DeMamiel struck to remove Sandhu (8).
Marc Tucker tried to do the same, but DeMamiel (4/12) removed Pickmere (30), Tucker (7) and Mason Ashcroft (2) to see the Exies side in a bit of trouble.
Duane Ashcroft (14*) and Ali Mehdi (10*) were able to provide the composure needed as they passed the total with three wickets in hand.
The win means the Eagles jump back into second, after Leagues fell to a defeat at the hands of the Coro Cougars.
