Cougars move into fourth in first grade ahead of Christmas break

By Staff Writers
Updated December 17 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
The Coro Cougars will head into the festive period with confidence, having moved into fourth position after coming away with a bonus point win over Leagues Panthers on Exies No. 2.

