Cougars move into fourth in first grade ahead of Christmas break

The Coro Cougars will head into the festive period with confidence, having moved into fourth position after coming away with a bonus point win over Leagues Panthers on Exies No. 2.
The Panthers were coming into the game hoping to build on what was a strong performance against Exies Eagles and hold onto their position in the top two heading into the break, while the Cougars looked to retake the fourth spot after losing to Diggers last weekend.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a slow and steady start for the Cougars innings with Jake and Tim Rand out in the middle.
It was a tight opening 10 overs, with the bowling of the Panthers not allowing the Coro side to break away as they were 0/25 after the opening spell from Ben Rowston and Billy Evans.
The Panthers were able to get a breakthrough at the end of the 14th over, with Jake Rand (28) caught off the bowling of Jack Rowston (1/14) with the score on 35.
Tim and Rob Rand were able to add just 10 more runs before the halfway point of their innings to head to drinks at 1/45.
Five overs after drinks, Leagues captain Jimmy Binks (2/16) was able to pick up the wickets of Tim (21) and Rob Rand (8) in the space of three deliveries to see the Cougars fall to 3/63.
Jamie Bennett (15) and Ben Signor (11) were able to add 20 runs before Noah Gaske (2/31) picked up a pair of wickets in quick succession, while Damien Walker (1) and Cooper Rand (10) were run out in quick succession.
Liam Warren (3/5) came on late to pick up the wicket of Bohdy Martyn (1) before following that up with the dismissals of Nick Witherspoon (5) and Shane Hutchinson (0) in successive deliveries to see the Cougars bowled out for 117.
The Panthers have struggled to string two strong batting performances together this season, and they were in trouble early as Jack Rowston (0) was caught off the bowling of Nick Witherspoon.
Matt Keenan and Gaske tried to get their side back on track, but after adding 15 runs, Gaske (9) departed when he was run out by Mathew Axtill.
Binks joined Keenan out in the middle, and if their side was to have any chance at getting back into the game, their partnership would need to lay the foundation.
It wasn't to be, however, as Keenan (12) was out caught behind off the bowling of Jake Rand (1/17), while Reece Matheson (0) and Binks (16) both fell victim to the bowling of Jamie Bennett (2/7) to see the Panthers reeling on 5/44.
With the side needing 73 runs off the remaining 24 overs, the game wasn't completely out of reach for the Leagues side, but there needed to be a strong partnership before reaching the lower order, but it wasn't to be as the Cougars hunted for the bonus point.
Michael Cudmore (4) was caught off the bowling of Signor (1/20), while Dan Bozic (6) and Billy Evans (1) were both caught in the deep off the bowling of Hutchinson.
Rowston (15) was the next to depart when he was caught off the bowling of Tim Rand (1/2) before Hutchinson (3/10) knocked over Warren (2) to see the Panthers bowled out for 73.
