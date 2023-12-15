Marian Catholic College celebrates their HSC high achievers

Marian Catholic College is celebrating all their students after HSC results were announced yesterday, particularly some of their highest achievers who landed in the 90th percentile of all NSW students in 2023.
The school placed 174th in the state for HSC results, and is the highest performing school in the Wagga Wagga Catholic Education Diocese - outperforming the four other Catholic high schools in the region.
Principal Penny Ludicke said it was a testament to the hard work of teachers and faculty, as well as the wider community - and commended students for their dedication ahead of and during the exams.
"We're incredibly proud ... When they came through, we were just really pleased. We're proud of all our year 12s and for our distinguished achievers, we're just incredibly pleased and proud," she said.
Jhaarnavi Karunapalan, Lauren Ippoliti, Jess Moraschi and Lachlan Chant are just four of those high achieving students, and now get to celebrate and look towards the future.
Miss Ippoliti and Mr Chant are both planning to take a gap year - traveling and broadening their horizons before looking to universities or long-term careers.
Miss Ippoliti said she dreamed of going to Italy.
"I'd love to see where my Nonna and Nonno grew up," she said, while Mr Chant said he hoped to travel within Australia, with no real plan.
Meanwhile, Miss Moraschi and Miss Karunapalan are planning university degrees.
Miss Moraschi is planning to go to the University of Wollongong to study English literature, but is having trouble deciding whether she wanted to also study philosophy or sociology.
Miss Karunapalan is planning to get a double degree at UNSW - studying law and something yet to be decided.
"Maybe arts or politics and philosophy. I'm interested in international human rights law," she said.
Looking back at their schooling now that they've reached the end of it, they said that while it was often stressful - there were plenty of positives to look back on.
"It's a hard thing to do, but there's good things along the way ... there's a lot of fundraising, Year 12 camps, Cabaret. A lot of events that make it enjoyable," Miss Moraschi said.
Mr Chant said that getting involved with sports had been a highlight as well, getting him through the stress of HSC studying.
He shared some advice for those now getting ready to start studying for their own HSCs.
"It's a very stressful time and it's easy to get caught up in that ... Year 12 goes really fast, it's good to enjoy what you're doing when you do it," he said, seconded by the rest of the group.
Miss Ippoliti said that it was important to recognise when facing burnout, and added that the support from parents and friends was crucially important.
"Be kind to yourself. It can be hard to recognise when you need a break."
