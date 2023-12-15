'Have your say': survey to guide Griffith Youth Advisory Group into 2024

On the back of a successful 12 months for Griffith's ConnectYOUth 2680, the Youth Advisory Group (YAG) want to hear what youngsters would like to see in 2024.
A survey has been unveiled on social media for youngsters to provide feedback on how they found events and workshops this year, and their thoughts on what should be offered to ensure a successful year ahead.
Some of the questions including what sort of events could be held, what the best event of the year, how can the group be improved and what impact it had on the community.
Just days after it was launched, the survey has attracted 20 responses and coordinator Lara Rossetto says there's plenty of time to pitch more.
"The purpose of this is to not only reflect on 2023 as our first year, but to collate opinions and gain insight into how we can build in 2024," Ms Rossetto said.
"The results will be pivotal for framing a way forward. So your opinions matter greatly."
The group, whose members range from 12 to 24-years of age, delivered everything from Glow Roller discos to the successful Sounds of Spring music event, all attracting positive feedback.
Ms Rossetto said regular workshops and fortnightly meetings have also garnered good responses.
"Griffith has never really had a youth council or youth group so we're proud to have finally found a way to do that," she said.
"Our youth workshops, which touched on important topics such as mental health and well-being to online safety, were delivered to various schools. Eighty per cent of people I spoke to said they were enjoyable, engaging and that attendees took something away."
She indicated a new exciting event is on the cards for January, with more information to come.
"We're working on it at the moment and will have more information soon," she said.
"There are many other ideas being brainstormed for 2024 and responses of this survey will guide those.
"We have a solid base of around 30 members but we're always keen for more. The more diversity we have, the stronger we will be."
The survey can be found on ConnectYOUth2680 Facebook and Instagram pages and will run until the end of January.
