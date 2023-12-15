Seasonal driveway maintenance: Tips for every time of the year

Show your driveway some year round love to keep it in good condition. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Driveways endure a great deal throughout the year, exposed as they are to the inevitable shift of weather in each season. One season brings the scorching heat of summer and trying to prevent cracks, while the other is the frosty cold of winter and combating the effects of ice and frost. This demands the need for consistent attention and care to maintain their functionality and appearance.

This blog post offers tips for seasonal driveway maintenance to ensure your driveway withstands the tests of weather in each season. Read on to see effective ways to care for this vital part of your home, ensuring it remains functional, safe, and visually appealing, no matter the season.

Cleaning under clear summer skies

Fair weather is always the best time to inspect the driveway for tell-tale signs of cracking and other blemishes. Also, granted several consecutive days of favourable conditions, it's a good time to pursue any improvement projects that have taken a backseat for too long.

However, the summer heat poses new challenges. Things like motor oil and radiator fluid can soak into the concrete up to a quarter inch deep and make asphalt soft. With the hot weather, this problem can get worse, so cleaning these spills quickly helps keep your driveway in good shape.

Opt for thorough driveway cleaning by All West Pressure Cleaning or other professional services to remove the grime and stubborn oil stains on the surface with a combination of pressure washing and chemicals.

Pressure washing subjects the driveway to hot water blasting at hundreds of times more pressure than a typical garden hose. Combined with industrial-strength cleaners, the process can save time and prepare the driveway for any enhancements you have planned. Clear skies won't last forever, so time is of the essence in this case.

De-clogging drainage in autumn

Falling leaves may be a picturesque sight heralding the start of autumn, but they can be a pain in the neck when they end up in your gutters. Piled-up leaves can stifle the flow of rainwater along the drainage system, forcing water to spill elsewhere. Your driveway and other concrete surfaces can end up inundated and be left with mud in the downpour's wake.

As such, it pays to prioritise de-clogging drainages as the weather grows colder. If the driveway uses a channel drain, its cover should keep the larger leaves from entering. However, some twigs and smaller leaves can still find their way inside. To save on water, use gardening tools such as a trowel (or gloved hands) to pick out the debris.

Flooding may be less of an issue for permeable driveways, as the gaps between the tiles enable rainwater to seep into the ground for a more controlled discharge. However, the leaves can still hinder permeation by getting into the gaps. Nothing like sweeping the pavement with a broom can't solve, though you may have to do this multiple times over the season.

Avoiding salt for winter de-icing

Snow is extremely rare outside of the highlands of NSW, so homeowners aren't worried about having to do backbreaking shovelling during winter. That said, while just as unusual, icing can still occur under the right conditions. And the worst thing you can do is to reach for de-icing salt.

Used mainly on roads, de-icing salt makes it difficult for water to freeze at its normal freezing point. As the ice turns back into water, it flows to the waterway with the salt. But, as a study by researchers from the University of Canberra pointed out, using de-icing salts has similar consequences as salinising Australia's limited freshwater and may harm local ecosystems.

You may see the effect of de-icing salts on your driveway and, to an extent, the surrounding landscape. It reacts highly with concrete, compromising the latter's integrity and leading to the formation of cracks and potholes. Salt-laced runoff spilling onto the garden next to it can stunt plant growth and even kill them. Just a teaspoon of de-icing salt is enough to taint litres.

Some alternatives work just the same sans the harmful effect on the environment, such as coffee grounds, vinegar-hot-water solution, and other chloride-based compounds. These are also widely available at your local supermarket or home improvement store.

Weed removal in spring

Whether solid pavement or permeable, weeds will find a way to thrive on the driveway surface. Knowing this can be somewhat surprising, given that a surface exposed to heat and cold year-round isn't ideal for plant life.

However, weeds aren't as picky as plants regarding growing conditions. Dandelions and grasses, among others, will spawn anywhere with nutrients to absorb. They may look small at first, but let them grow unchecked, and they'll wreak havoc on the driveway with their roots. Besides, seeing weeds sprouting out of crevices isn't something to behold.

There are several effective methods of purging the driveway of pesky weeds, ranging from hand weeding to pouring boiling water over them. If you want to be thorough, you can use flame guns or electric weeders to kill them down to their roots.

Conclusion