The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

AFL Riverina to implement World Netball rule changes from start of season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 15 2023 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Riverina umpires join with Wagga Netball Association umpires for a training and mentoring session in early 2023.
AFL Riverina umpires join with Wagga Netball Association umpires for a training and mentoring session in early 2023.

World Netball has handed down its latest amendments to the Rules of Netball, with an emphasis on player safety and game flow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.