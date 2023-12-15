Voices of Farrer done for the year and looking to the future

The 'Voices of Farrer' group is wrapping up for 2023 and has started looking to the future, prioritising what needs to be addressed to improve the electorate.
The independent group has no formal political affiliation and is made up of Farrer locals, aiming to shake up the historically safe seat and advocate to get more Farrer residents engaged in politics at the federal level.
The group has taken off in popularity as more, and is aiming for a big 2024 - wrapping up the year with meetings across the electorate in Albury, Hay, Corowa, Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith to discuss plans for the future.
Voices of Farrer president Cate Melville said that the key takeaways people had brought up included wanting more direct input in how federal representatives voted on issues, as well as fairness and transparency in political advertising.
"The most uttered phrase of the night in Albury was 'we need to do something,'" she said.
"A sense that disenfranchised voters across the political spectrum would support a good independent candidate as they have at a state level with Helen Dalton and Joe McGirr."
She added that in 2024, they were hoping to connect with more across the electorate and better understand the issues they want addressed.
"We are hoping to gather more information from more people in more places across Farrer about how they feel we are currently represented, what issues they want represented better and how they want to be represented better," she said.
"What we have heard consistently this year is that people feel Farrer has been too safe for too long and that Farrer is too big to be ignored."
The group is particularly hoping to address increased housing prices and the shelter shortage, as well as poor-quality or inconsistent phone signals in regional areas outside major centres.
More information on the group is available at voicesoffarrer.org.au or on facebook.
