Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group making life easier for patients

Patients attending Griffith Base Hospital's oncology department will be made more comfortable thanks to the donation of a chair worth $7000.
Griffith Breast Cancer Support group recently donated a specialised medical chair for the department, making a total of seven at the facility.
It took around six months to obtain but has finally found its new home, made possible from the support group's fundraising activities.
President Kaye Mossman said the group is pleased to support patients with the new addition, noting some need to spend as much as a full day receiving treatment.
"The oncology team do amazing work and we are always happy to assist them and the many patients from Griffith and beyond," Mrs Mossman said.
"It's another way of supporting our whole community.
"Obtaining the chair was made possible from numerous fundraising activities held throughout the year, including our major one in October for breast cancer awareness month and our gift wrapping raffle which is currently underway.
"We're very pleased to be involved with the unit which is the largest nurse-led bulk-billed service in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District."
Clinical nurse consultant Michelle Ward highlighted the attributes of the donation.
"It can be automatically adjusted for the ergonomic comfort of not only the patient but also the staff member. For example, it can lay flat so a patient can receive an ECGs as well as if a patient needs to be transferred from a stretcher.
"Anything that can make the community more comfortable in this space is always welcomed," she said.
She added the new asset also allows the staff to be more prepared for when the unit eventually relocates into the completed new hospital.
The service will continue to be bulk-billed when this happens, something nurse unit coordinator Catherine Lancaster said is essential.
"Wagga doesn't have a public oncology system. The fact we are bulk-billed means we have patients come as far as Hay, Hillston, Lake Cargelligo, West Wyalong and Narrandera for treatment," she said.
Meanwhile, oncology staff are expected to increase, with recent government funding allowing recruitment of an occupational therapist, physio therapist, a cancer care coordinator, a social worker, dietitian and a clinical nurse educator underway.
The Griffith Breast Cancer support service assists patients with out-of-pocket expenses, such as long distance travel.
"This year we have had wonderful support from our community and we would like to thank everyone who has supported our cause in anyway," Mrs Mossman said.
