Tirkandi Inaburra set to go under due to lack of funding

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 14 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 6:57pm
Tirkandi Inaburra is facing liquidation after funding from the Department of Communities and Justice has dried up - leaving young Aboriginal men with nowhere to go.

