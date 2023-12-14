A colourful way to end the year raises funds for St Mary's Primary School

Students at St Mary's Primary School in Yoogali have gone above and beyond in their end of year fundraising, managing to fetch a staggering $14,000.
The school's major annual fundraising campaign generated $8650 profit which will go towards the installation of new playground equipment and garden beatifications at the site.
In the lead up, students were tasked with obtaining sponsorship to help reach their goal, with three classes managing to raise over $2500 each.
Sebastian Cappello was the school's overall winner, generating $1225 alone.
St Mary's Primary School Principal Annette Reginato said she is very proud of the student's efforts and thanked the school community for their generosity.
"There's a great learning component as it teaches students social skills to seek sponsors and also being able to set and track their fundraising targets," she said.
"The final tally averaged around $141 per student. In a school of around 138 students, that's a remarkable effort."
The colour fun-run held on Thursday served as the finale of the campaign and saw plenty of rainbows as youngsters took an obstacle course diving under nets, hurdling over tyres, splashing through an inflatable pool and charging across a slip 'n' slide.
A beach ball race, water balloons, and a barbecue lunch were also featured.
"It was a fun way for the children and their families to finish the year, both a great school community Fundraiser and Funraiser" Ms Reginato said.
And by the end of it, the kids couldn't have been happier, citing many highlights.
"I had a great time on the slip n' slide, splashing through the pool and getting coloured up," Blake Lawrence said.
Max Mittiga agreed.
"Going through the slip 'n' slide was definitely my favourite part," he said.
Selina Cocilova said it was the perfect way to wrap up a busy year.
"I loved throwing the water balloons and having fun with my friends," she said.
With big aspirations to beautify the school's playground spaces to come, as impressive new building renovation work continues at the school and will be completed next year.
