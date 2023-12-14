Griffith airport to shut down over four days in February

GRIFFITH residents will be forced to seek alternate travel routes that don't include flying for a small period in February.
The Griffith Regional Airport will be closed from February 2 to February 5 before re-opening on February 6.
The closure is to allow for essential maintenance work to take place and will include the spray-sealing of the runway, taxiway and air transport apron.
During this period, the aerodrome will be temporarily closed to regular operations.
To assist Griffith passengers, a dedicated bus service will operate to Narrandera, providing access to flights at the Narrandera-Leeton Airport.
An airport pavement engineering specialist has been engaged to assist in planning, implementation and final assessment.
Normal flight schedules for Regional Express Airlines and Qantas Link will resume at 6.30am on Tuesday, February, 6.
Griffith City Council's director sustainable development Bruce Gibbs said February offers "optimal conditions" for these civil engineering works.
"February has been chosen as expected temperature conditions should best suit the materials used in the resurfacing application," Mr Gibbs said.
"Once the resurfacing has been completed, the runway, taxiway and apron will then have appropriate line-markings re-instated."
Council acknowledges the temporary closure of the Aerodrome may cause inconvenience to operators and stakeholders.
However, it said the critical nature of maintaining and resurfacing the pavement facilities requires these measures.
