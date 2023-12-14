Griffith students celebrate as NSW ATAR results announced

After 13 years of schooling, Year 12 students in Griffith, the Riverina and far beyond are celebrating and finally relaxing their shoulders as their ATAR results are announced.
While 14,000 students could rest easy after receiving early entry offers to universities, the rest have been anxiously awaiting the results to find out whether they made it into their dream university courses.
Marian Catholic College student Sienna Andreazza has found huge success, coming fourth in the state in Human Services and setting herself up nicely for university.
"It's very exciting to wake up and see that your hard work has paid off ... I was really happy with all my results," she said.
Miss Andreazza is now looking at studying occupational therapy at either the University of Canberra or the University of Sydney - but not before celebrating her accomplishment.
She shared some tips for those now looking ahead to next year's HSC, urging students to find a work/life balance and stick to it.
"Just stay positive, and if things don't go their way, they can try again. Just keep that positivity and stay motivated ... It's hard to find the balance but once you get it, it's really good."
Miss Andreazza added a special thank you to her parents and all of her teachers and parents, especially TAFE teacher Paula.
For those who didn't achieve the ATAR of their dreams, it's not all doom and gloom. Headspace has put out a reminder that there are plenty of other avenues into university degrees, and encouraged all students to remember that university isn't the only path forward in life.
"If you're really committed to somewhere, or something particular you want to do, it might take a little bit longer but you can still do it," said clinician Josh Paton.
"I think there's always that initial disappointment if you don't get the results you're looking for, but that blows over."
