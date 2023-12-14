Support services expo an opportunity to network, inform community

Numerous Griffith support services came together to share the word of what they can offer the community at the community services expo on Thursday.
The annual event, held at Griffith Central, saw around 20 stalls set up including colleges, NDIS service providers, employment agencies and more.
Despite the late notice, Griffith Community centre acting CEO Wayne Davis said he was pleased with the interest from the general public.
"Each year we try and integrate a time to get together. It's a way to support each other as well as get the word out to Griffith about what we offer and how we can help," Mr Davis said.
"I think a lot of people don't realise how many services there are in Griffith and that help can be found in our city. This is also a good opportunity for us to come together and network.
"It's especially important as we come close to Christmas as a lot of people have difficulties at this time of the year."
While the community centre assists in organising the expo, the inter-agency network is largely responsible for bringing the services together.
A raffle was also being held to raise much-needed funds for Griffith Carevan.
"It's one of the lesser known charities around and therefore don't get as many donations as others, but when they do get them they are extremely grateful for that generosity," Mr Davis said.
Western Riverina Community College centre manager Ron Arel along with Kiara Duncan were just one of the stalls on hand at the expo.
Mr Arel said it was a great opportunity to meet residents face to face as opposed to networking through social media.
"It's a great way to connect with locals, especially in person can be a lot more effective rather than online or via the phone. This way it puts a face to the name and it's a way of letting them know we are here," Mr Arel said.
"Given we're coming to the end of the year, I think it also gives us and potential clients food for thought as to what opportunities lie in 2024
