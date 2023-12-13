Griffith college trainer named Trainer of the Year finalist at Sydney awards

Australian community colleges student of the year Veniana Tarovia wasn't the only product of the Griffith campus to take home a top award earlier this month.
Her trainer Alison Quinn was also named a finalist for Australian Community college's Trainer of the Year at an awards night in Sydney on December 1.
Ms Quinn was instrumental in mentoring Mrs Tarovia through 15 months of studying for her Certificate III in Individual Support - Aged Care.
Having worked in a number of industries prior to teaching, including retail and hospitality, she brought her knowledge and experience to the college position 12 years ago and has been dedicated to the role since.
She said she was lost of words when she heard she was a finalist.
"It was incredible to be acknowledged and recognised," Ms Quinn said.
"I started at the college as a first aid trainer and worked my way through delivering in other subjects such as food handling and responsible service of alcohol.
"I didn't have TAFE or university qualifications when I began but I had experience working with people, including in the disability sector which is the one that has really shaped my life."
WRCC vocational education training manager Sue Reynolds said it was an emotional and rewarding experience to see one of the college's own celebrated.
"I had tears of gratitude and happiness streaming down my cheeks as I gave a thank you speech. It was absolutely wonderful to see someone who works as hard as Alison receive such validation at such a large-scale event," she said.
"Alison is a very unique teacher. For a long time she was the single trainer in several qualifications at WRCC. She has become a fantastic mentor and coach to our students through her engaging and honest approach, developing safe interactions and rewarding experiences.
"She is a prime example of how it's never too late to pursue a different career. Her confidence and drive is what has gotten her to where she is today.
"For our staff to be recognised is hugely rewarding, especially as we are one of the smallest colleges in the network. Despite this, we deliver to a vast geographical area in just as an effective way as any location.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.