The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

MIA dancers eye trip to USA, Disneyland

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated December 15 2023 - 8:58am, first published December 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HUGE 2024 awaits talented students from Leeton and Griffith's Di Salvatore Dance Academy (DDA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.