MIA dancers eye trip to USA, Disneyland

A HUGE 2024 awaits talented students from Leeton and Griffith's Di Salvatore Dance Academy (DDA).
DDA has decided to resume its once common trips to America where students perform at places like Disneyland and Universal Studios.
This is something DDA has done in the past, but not for many years.
Firstly, the dancers need to successfully audition to perform, but it is likely they will be selected to do so.
Then, those dancers who are able to attend and travel to America will start the busy preparations to do so.
This is no small feat, amid rehearsals and school life, the dancers, their families and DDA will be busily fundraising to help cover the costs of the dream trip.
DDA's Miss Mike said final details were still to be ironed out, but she was confident DDA would again be given the green light to attend.
"We'll head over probably around the end of November and into the start of December," she said.
"We're still waiting for the definite 'yes' that we're in, so we'll know exactly our dates and what's happening early in the new year.
"We've just started putting it all together now."
The dancers will perform at Disneyland, at Universal Studios, as well as a large mall in Los Angeles.
The students will also get to do a class with the Disney dancers and choreographers.
"It's such a great opportunity, particularly for our younger students, it's huge," Miss Mike said.
As with most travels overseas, cost is a big factor.
Already DDA have held small fundraisers to go towards the cost, with the first event a stall at the Yanco Twilight Markets.
Further fundraising activities and events will be announced in 2024, but any businesses or supporters are welcome to donate to the cause if they are able to.
DDA has been a school focused on fostering talent and nurturing young dancers for many years and has also been home to many dancers who have gone on to make their dream of being on stage a professional career.
"We're really excited about the year ahead and what's to come," Miss Mike said.
To keep up-to-date with DDA visit its Facebook page.
