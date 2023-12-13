UPHILL BATTLE: Griffith look to end Temora's nine straight Hedditch Cup defences

Griffith will face an uphill battle this weekend as they head to Temora looking to do something no side has managed in the past three seasons.
Temora has had a stranglehold over the Hedditch Cup since taking it away from Griffith in 2021 and has successfully seen off nine straight challenges for the Cup.
Griffith is coming into the game, having lost the Creet Cup last weekend to Hay and Griffith captain Jimmy Binks was under no confusion to the task that his side faces.
"We have been on the end of a fair share of touch-ups heading over there.," he said.
"It's a bit of a pain because people are starting to wind down. There are a few to pick from, but it will be a challenge to beat them.
"They are really hard to beat over there."
The side will likely be similar to the one that lost the Creet Cup last weekend, but with the difficulties that side faced on home turf, Binks knows that doesn't necessarily mean this weekend is a lost cause.
"We have Jake Rand opening the batting, and he looked really good on Sunday and has scored a couple of big totals this year," he said.
"We have Reece, who can be a formidable batsman, and then Noah with the bat and the ball.
"We have the blokes to put it to any team but with the rep cricket with it being the challenge format, if you aren't there on the day it's gone. If we aren't up to it on the day, it will be see you later."
Rand has been one of the standout performers in the first grade competition this season and was one of the few to get a start last weekend against Hay.
If he is able to lay a strong foundation at the top of the order as he has in recent weeks at club level, Griffith will have something to build on.
Young leg spinner Noah Gaske also has the ability to play a strong role this weekend as he is the leading wicket-taker for the first-grade competition with 20 wickets.
