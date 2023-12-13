The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Traditional rivals to meet in big Riverina League opening round

MM
By Matt Malone
December 13 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Josh Ashcroft and Wagga Tigers' Carl Schwenke compete in a Riverina League game at Robertson Oval this year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Turvey Park's Josh Ashcroft and Wagga Tigers' Carl Schwenke compete in a Riverina League game at Robertson Oval this year. Picture by Madeline Begley

REIGNING premiers Turvey Park will open their Riverina League title defence with a clash against traditional rivals Wagga Tigers next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.