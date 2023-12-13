The Area News
Pop-up Christmas opera at St Alban's Cathedral a boost for Griffith Carevan

By Allan Wilson
December 13 2023 - 5:00pm
A last minute pop-up Christmas Opera held at St Alban's cathedral on Tuesday night managed to draw around 50 audience members and raise $1200 to support Griffith Carevan.

