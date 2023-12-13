Pop-up Christmas opera at St Alban's Cathedral a boost for Griffith Carevan

A last minute pop-up Christmas Opera held at St Alban's cathedral on Tuesday night managed to draw around 50 audience members and raise $1200 to support Griffith Carevan.
Vienna-based singer Kate Rafferty and her father Carl brought the musical event to Griffith as a result of connections to local musician Leo Forner who is about to embark on his own musical career by studying at ANU's school of music in 2024.
Leo has also been included by Mr Rafferty as a cast member for Canberra's Opera by Candlelight which last week featured a show at Government House.
He said the performance at St Alban's captured some of the atmosphere of that event.
"It had some of the repertoire of what we played at Government House and I think it came across very effectively," he said.
"Carl has been a wonderful mentor, guiding me on piano in the lead up to my auditioning for the ANU school of music. So it was wonderful to bring some of his and Kate's talents to Griffith.
"The big thing for them was they wanted the proceeds to go to charity and I'm pleased with the result to Carevan."
Griffith Carevan's coordinator Janice Sartor was among those in the audience and said she was blown away by the show.
"Kate's vocal range was incredible and her father's skills on piano were captivating," Ms Sartor said.
"Leo also played a piece that was absolutely magnificent, especially for his age."
The funding is expected to be a huge boon for the charity following issues with the group's van earlier this year which has seen them operate solely out of the Community Centre.
Ms Sartor said any monies raised for the group and any assistance offered is always highly valued.
"At Carevan we are just incredibly grateful for the funds raised, as well as an additional $1000 from the Anglicare Griffith Op Shop.
"Both the church and the shop have always been huge supporters of us. Receiving that is like a breath of fresh air, knowing it will enable us to keep doing the work we do," she said.
In additional support to the charity, Saint Mary's Primary School in Yoogali have also donated thousands of dollars worth of food items from its giving tree appeal
"It's quite overwhelming when we get donations because under the current climate with the cost of living, it can be difficult. Every little bit helps," she said.
Carevan plans to give back to the raft of supporters and community members who have assisted throughout the year when they hold their annual Christmas dinner on December 20.
"We will have a visit from Santa and everyone in the community is welcome to come down and enjoy," she said.
The dinner will take place near the Griffith Community Centre on Olympic Street from 5:30pm next Wednesday.
