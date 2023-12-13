Youngster stepping up as Leagues hunt second straight win

Off the back of scoring one of the biggest scores of the GDCA First Grade season so far, Leagues will look to head into the Christmas break with two straight wins.
In what has been an up-and-down season for the Panthers, the top order was able to fire last weekend against the Eagles and the hope will be that form is able to continue.
Captain Jimmy Binks led the way well while a five-fa and fifty to Noah Gaske assisted with the Leagues side's quest to move into the top-two with a 108-run victory over Exies.
Binks has been pleased to see Gaske take his promotion up the order with both hands.
"He showed a fair bit of class at first drop, which is good for us to see because we can shuffle blokes around who are trying to find a bit of form and know that he is going to do the job well," he said.
"He has always been worthy, but it has been hard to justify moving anyone else. The writing has been on the wall, and everyone has agreed that he deserves his chance."
The Leagues side do have a couple of worries after Ben Rowston was unable to field against the Eagles after picking up a back injury while batting, while Connor Matheson hurt his hamstring.
Meanwhile, the Cougars have found their form in recent weeks, having won five of their last six games, including the Don 'Captain' Coleman Twenty20 shield and will be hoping to head into Christmas within striking distance of fourth placed Diggers.
Coro has a formidable batting line-up that is starting to find its stride, with young all-rounder Ben Signor coming into the game off the back of his maiden first grade fifty, while opener Jake Rand is sitting second in the batting standings with 202 runs at an average of 33.67.
Meanwhile, in the 50-over clash, that will be reduced to 40 to accommodate juniors playing a game under lights afterwards, Hanwood will look to build on their lead at the top of the ladder when they take on Exies Eagles.
The Wanderers are currently in a 15-point lead at the top of the ladder after a strong first half of the season, which has seen them drop only two games.
The Eagles will look to bounce back with a number of players coming back into the side this weekend.
