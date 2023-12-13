Car clubs come together for cause, raise funds for Mason's Wheels Fundraiser

Despite the hot weather, the Christmas Griffith Expatriates Caffeine and Chrome car show brought in over $1,200 towards a special, worthy cause at the weekend.
Around 40 cars were on show at the Griffith Leagues Club car park at the weekend as part of the finale event of the Expatriates activities for 2023.
Some $15,000 has been raised all up from the car club's activities which is now being dispersed to local charities in the area.
Funds from the final car show will also go towards Leeton boy Mason Watts who is diagnosed with Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and Hydrocephalus.
Mason's mother Kirstie Craker said monies will help purchase a Kia Carnival that can be modified to accommodate the 11-year-old's wheelchair.
"I'm hugely grateful to this amazing club for supporting our efforts and pleased with the outcome," Ms Caker said.
"Fortunately we have our eyes on a vehicle and the 'Make Me Mobile' charity are helping us obtain it. These funds will greatly assist us to purchase it, while the necessary modifications will be covered by NDIS."
Griffith Expatriates publicity officer Sharon Brown said the call went out to the regions car and bike clubs to support the fundraiser and they heeded it with far greater numbers than expected.
"Considering the weather was not the best for a car show, it went exceptionally well, with a few bikes also rolling in to support the cause," Mrs Brown said.
"When we had people from Leeton reach out to see if we could help kick-start the Masons Wheels Fundraiser, we were more than happy to pitch in.
"We've also raised funds for local charities such as the Griffith Toy Run, Meals on Wheels and Hampers of Hope.
"If there's a charity that pops up in need of an extra boost, we're happy to come to the table," Mrs Brown said.
It's been another busy year for the Expatriates and 2024 is yet to follow the same vein.
"We do help with the Toranto Muscle Rally Along the Murray which goes towards a charity in the Albury area. We've also had an array of car show events throughout 2023 which have had excellent turnouts, raising around $1000 each event.
"Another Leeton charity has reached out to see if we can assist with their Christmas lunch being held for those in need and we plan to assist them with that.
"We thank our local sponsors who have helped us this year and the Griffith Leagues Club who allowed us use their car park to host our event free of charge.
"Expatriates members wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas with lots of health and happiness for the New Year," she said.
