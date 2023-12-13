Lights up across Griffith as Christmas light competition begins

Griffith's houses are decking the halls for the Christmas season, celebrating the holidays with plenty of inflatable Santas on rooftops and fairy lights hanging from porch roofs.
Griffith City Council's annual Christmas Light map has gone live, providing a helpful guide to which houses are lit up for visitors to cruise the town and enjoy the festive tradition.
Concerns that rising electricity costs would cut down on the amount of people participating in the fun were laid to rest by one homeowner, who said that nearly all of their lights were solar-powered.
"We just bought them bit-by-bit each year ... now some are going out though so they need to be replaced," he said.
Wood Road has stepped up their game, following the street's yearly Christmas tradition - while cul-de-sacs around Collina are also a good spot to catch a few houses dressed for the occasion.
In addition to the map, Council is partnering with Soul Property Agents for a Christmas light competition - with the annual People's Choice and Merry Mailbox categories now open for public voting.
Voting in the competition closes at 5pm on December 19, while registering to be included on the map closes on December 20.
Registration is available online or by contacting communications@griffith.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.