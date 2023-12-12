The Area News
Traffic slow on Mid-Western Highway after sheep truck rolls over

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
Traffic is building up on the Mid-Western Highway after a truck carrying sheep has rolled over just outside of Rankins Springs.

