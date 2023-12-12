Traffic slow on Mid-Western Highway after sheep truck rolls over

Traffic is building up on the Mid-Western Highway after a truck carrying sheep has rolled over just outside of Rankins Springs.
A stock truck has rolled over just near Forest Street at around 8am this morning, spilling sheep onto the road and causing significant delays and traffic build-up along the highway. The cause of the accident is still unknown.
Drivers are being cautioned to slow down and take extra care as traffic is impacted in both directions, or take alternative routes if possible.
It's currently unknown whether anyone was seriously injured in the accident. Police and rescue operators are currently responding to the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.