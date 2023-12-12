Guide to Christmas Gift-Giving in Griffith

It's that time of year once again, and in with the festivities and Christmas lights, there's an eternal pressure on all who celebrate the Christmas period - what do you get your loved ones for Christmas?
Gift-giving is a time-honoured tradition of Christmas, and many take it as an opportunity to express their love for friends and family members as well as show their closeness - but the struggle of deciding what to get someone is a difficult hurdle to overcome.
There's budgets to consider, there's practicality, and for those traveling away to visit loved ones, there can be transport issues.
Fortunately, The Area News has your back with a guide to just some of Griffith's local options for gifts of all shapes and sizes.
There's not much that's better than curling up on Boxing Day with a good book - and Carol Rose from second-hand bookstore Browse Books said that there were plenty of good options for all kinds of readers.
"We source books from NSW, ACT and Victoria. People have got eclectic tastes," she said.
She recommended light fantasy novels for young readers, as well as heavier fantasy books for adults.
"We got a shipment of Terry Pratchett in recently. There's Garth Nix for the younger ones ... For adults, the prequel to Game of Thrones is out, so you could get your Thrones on a bit."
The most popular sections are crime thrillers and dramatic romances, and she said they were hard to go wrong with if you knew a loved one has a passion for the genre.
For an extra-special touch, Ms Rose pointed to the autographed section - but that can be a gamble if there isn't a book they'll like.
"We have them, but they come and go all the time."
In addition to the books, Browse Books offers pins as well as digital and physical gift cards for those who aren't so easy to buy for.
Orrin Salton, who owns Sultan Hobbies, had plenty of advice on buying gifts for the gamers and hobbyists in your life - whether you're looking for something big or small.
She said that dice were always a good bet - no matter what specific hobby your recipient is into.
"We have locally-made dice with different custom designs, they're really neat. There are also some special necklaces made in collaboration with Dead Fish Dice," she said.
"You either use them for your games like D&D, Warhammer or Magic: The Gathering - there's a use for dice in all of them."
For kids, Miss Salton pointed to Pokemon and Yugioh collectible cards as a good option while model kits and paint was a choice for older hobbyists.
"We've got starter kits for card games, board games and tabletop games. Dungeons and Dragons is a really good roleplaying game for all ages, we have a starter kit for that."
"We've got some cheaper stocking-fillers as well. Booster packs, paints, dice, miniatures. A few stocking games like Coup and some party games."
Just like Browse Books, Miss Salton said that they could offer gift cards to be used later as a good option for tricky recipients.
Jewellery is another classic gift, and the team at Miagem Designer Jewellers had plenty of options for all budgets and styles.
"It's always a brilliant gift. Anything in gold is very in-vogue at the moment. Bracelets, chains," said Sonia Scott from Miagem.
Jeweller Gavin Calcutt said that rings were an option, although carried some connotation.
"A ring can be a friendship ring, or a dress ring. Watches are always a good gift ... we have coloured glassware, that's all hand-blown," he said.
"It's a very personalised service."
While jewellery is seen as quite an expensive gift, Mr Calcutt said that there were a few options for those on tighter budgets.
"We can work to whatever budget you're working with. You can get things that are quite moderate. Silver jewellery starts from about 50 bucks, maybe about 30."
