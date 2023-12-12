Griffith man giving back to struggling families over Christmas

One Griffith man is certainly walking-the-walk over the Christmas period, working tirelessly to pair up donations with families doing it tough during the busy holidays.
Stephen Violi, who owns and operates Riverina Skips, has taken up the call of helping struggling families through the Christmas period once again, after taking a few years off from his cause as time grew thin.
"I did it a couple years ago and helped a few people out but for the last year or so, I just didn't have the time to do it," he said.
Mr Violi saw the need however and picked the project back up, hearing multiple stories of people struggling to make ends meet ahead of Christmas.
"I heard a few stories and knew of a couple people struggling so I thought I'd do it again this year. The cost of living is through the roof, interest rates and fuel are up ... I just thought it needs to be done," he said.
Mr Violi has been working collecting nominations from the community of people who need assistance - and identifying how he can help whether it be with a petrol voucher, some groceries or toys for the kids.
He explained that he had received a mountain of requests, and sorts through them to find families in need.
"I read the story and see what I can find. Ideally, they'd be nominated by someone else who says 'I know of this family, they're not likely to ask for help but they really need it because of this.' I match it up with some local businesses that have offered to throw in," he said.
"There's no real process to it apart from that ... It's a lot of messaging and talking to people. Looking for the people that are really doing it tough."
He thanked the businesses and people that had agreed to chip in whatever they could, as well as those who had nominated their friends and community members, and encouraged any others to get in touch if they wanted to help.
"I'm just trying to get the help to the people that really need a bit of a break. A lot of businesses have offered vouchers and stuff like that, I can't thank them enough," Mr Violi said.
"Basically, if any other businesses want to jump on board or individuals want to throw in a fuel voucher or grocery voucher, they can get in touch."
Mr Violi is available at stephen@riverinaskips.com.au or on facebook.
