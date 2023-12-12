The Area News
Date takes four straight stages in the Hot Foot competition long course

By Ron Anson
December 12 2023 - 3:01pm
American slang dictionaries have a term "four-peat" meaning to win something four times consecutively. Lachlan Date became a "four-peatier" with four wins from 4 starts in the 6.1km Hotfoot long course.

