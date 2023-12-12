Date takes four straight stages in the Hot Foot competition long course

American slang dictionaries have a term "four-peat" meaning to win something four times consecutively. Lachlan Date became a "four-peatier" with four wins from 4 starts in the 6.1km Hotfoot long course.
Despite 45 seconds added to his handicap and the extreme temperatures last Saturday he set a PB winning with a net time of 27 minutes 15 seconds.
Four from four is not a Feral record, back in 2018 Gary Signor starting with a handicap of 11m15s stretching to 16m15s had six consecutive wins in the surfer competition. Next week is the final run in this competition and Lachlan will be away making almost certain for Simon Fattore to win the competition.
Simon also had 45 seconds added to his handicap and his 2nd place net time of 34m17s was his second fastest for the competition.
Keith Riley (37m25s) was 3rd then came the first female Nicole Dehnert (41m05s) setting a PB roughly 71/2 minutes quicker than previous run/walks. 5th Place went to Chris Fuchs (26m36s) which was the fastest time on the day eclipsing 9th placed Aidan Fattore (26m44s) by eight seconds.
Between those two were Derek Goullet (30m42s), Steven Bourke (35m45s) and Gary Andreazza (39m21s). Moreno Chiappin scraped into the top 10 with a time of (32m56s).
Tracey Josling finishing in equal 18th place with Graeme Lyons was the fastest female (40m27s).
Several regular long course runners opted for the short course including Dianne Keenan. Dianne was unaware that she could have reached her 4,000km milestone by completing the long run as she only needed 5.3km to get there, however the need to get away quickly for a social function and not the extreme weather conditions is why she chose the short course. Next week she only needs 2.2km.
Richard West with a net time of 19 minutes 41 seconds took short course line honours followed by John Keenan (17m43s).
Finishing in 3rd place enabled Harrison Palmer (16m18s) to leap to competition leader by a mere 2 points.
The handicap system should see him claim the trophy as it is unlikely that his handicap will change next week while the two main threats to him had their handicaps increased this week relegating them down in the rankings. 4th placed Connor Moore (15m25s) had an extra 1m45s added to his handicap and 5th place Lachlan Weymouth (16m41s) had 2m15s added to his handicap. Harrison and Lachlan both started from 8 minutes 45 seconds, but the kid has a slightly stronger finish.
After five races in the six-race competition the long course point score has Simon Fattore leading with 168 points, Lachlan Date 160 and Keith Riley 142 points. Harrison Palmer with 148 points leads the short course competition from Lachlan Weymouth 146 points and Connor Moore 137 points.
