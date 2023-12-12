Scorching heat no deterent for the next generation of Griffith cricket

There was no need to impose any heat restrictions on the many Junior Cricketers who turned out last Saturday.
In the closest game of the round the Scorchers score of 14/125 (ave 8.9) was just enough to edge out the Thunder who made 12/93 (ave 8.5). Ben Spry top scored for the Scorchers with 24 runs.
Valuable contributions came from George Conlan who made 17, Illya Lewis 15 and Quade Conlan 14.Max Bunn bowled an outstanding spell to snare five wickets for the Thunder. Hugo Bunn added to the family haul with two wickets.
Major run scorers for the Thunder were Hugo Bunn with 22, Max Bunn 16, Flynn Crawford Ross 16 and Eli Sutherland 11. George Conlan was equally outstanding with his bag of five wickets. Quade Conlan also made it a big day for the family with three wickets. Joe Irons chipped in with two wickets.
The Stars came away with a comfortable win over the Hurricanes. The Stars scored 4/55 and took 17 Hurricane wickets for 46 runs. Darcy Dunbar again hit the ball well to tally up 17 runs,
Owen Bailey was next best with 10 runs, Alex Milne, Harlyn Fall, Chevy DePaoli and Zayne Dissegna all claimed a wicket for the Hurricanes, Zayne also led the run scoring for his team with 15 runs.
Brody Ford helped the score along with 10 runs. The Stars bowlers shared the wickets around. Dexter Halliburton, Hendrix McIntosh and Dominic Bailey, all picked up two wickets.
The Sixers also recorded a big win after knocking up a very competitive score of 3/80 and then restricting the Heat to 9/73. A number of batsmen helped the Sixers score along.
These included Jobe Catanzariti who made 19, Eamon Whelan 15, Charith Kanakamedala 13 and Simon Ramsey 11. Sahibdeep Singh, Toby Lasscock and Elliott Cummings all took a wicket for the Heat.
The Heat's batting relied on Bryton Hopkins who made 17, Nichkhum Clark 15, Toby Lasscock 16 and Jaikirat Sandhu 13. Simon Ramsey was on fire, bowling over and around the wicket and bagging four wickets in the process.
There were a few outstanding efforts, all deserving of the weekly award but it is hard to go past Max Bunn's five wickets and 16 runs.
Coro recorded a hard fought win over the Diggers. Coro hit up a score of 7/73 and held the Diggers to 6/47. Josh Taprell continued to pile on the runs, again topping the run scoring for Coro with 21 runs.
Isaac Dominish provided support with 13 and Rihan Desai made 10 runs. Wilson Malone and Hudson Crack were Diggers most successful bowlers, picking up two wickets for 10 runs, and 2/6 respectively.
Rory Lasscock led the Diggers run chase, hitting up 18 runs. Yug Chaudhary added a handy 13 runs. Rihan Desai with 2/8 and Josh Taprell 2/11 did most of the damage for Coro.
Leagues Club continued on their winning way against Exies when they hit up 7/116 against the Exies 9/83. The powerful Leagues Club batting unit led by Archie Leach who made 28, Charlie Bunn 25 and Harrison Palmer 23 proved more than a match for the Exies bowlers.
Nirvair Singh bowled well to take 2/11 for the Exies. Bayley Hill took the challenge to the Leagues bowlers, hitting up 27 runs, Xavier Trembath contributed a useful 13 runs.
Archie Leach was Leagues more successful bowler taking 3/17. Charlie Bunn with 2/14 and Harrison Palmer 2/16 also showed in the bowling skills.
Josh Taprell's consistent performance this season makes him the deserved winner of the weekly award.
