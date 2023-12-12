The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Marchiori Construction secure bounce back win in men's top division

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marchiori Construction has moved back into the top two of the Griffith Touch men's division one competition after a thriller against MJ Hams Transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.