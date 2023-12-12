Marchiori Construction secure bounce back win in men's top division

Marchiori Construction has moved back into the top two of the Griffith Touch men's division one competition after a thriller against MJ Hams Transport.
It had been a tough fortnight for the Marchiori side, who had lost their past two games while MJ Hams were on the rise.
It was a back and forth start to the game with Lachlan Wallace and Kahlan Spencer getting over for MJ Hams, but two tries to Marchiori, including one to Luca Piva, had the scores level at 2-all.
Marchiori were able to score two tries to get the biggest lead of the game before MJ Hams scored right on halftime to make it a 4-3 game.
Toby Hams scored soon after halftime to get the scores back level, and with 10 minutes to go, they were able to take a 5-4 lead.
Piva scored his second to level the score, while Jai Kenny crossed just before full-time to give Marchiori Construction a 6-5 win.
Only one other top-division game was played as The Legend defeated J Fallon Building 7-4.
There was no men's open division game at 6pm after Guidolin Agrimac were able to pick up their first win of the season, although not the way they would have liked after picking up a 6-0 forfeit win over George Duncan Electrics.
There was no action at all in the women's top division after both games were forfeited.
Applied Engineering picked up the forfeit win over Black Line while top of the table Heart Racers continued their undefeated season with the 6-0 win over Physifitness.
