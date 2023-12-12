'Spray drift an issue': EPA visiting farms in Griffith, Carrathool

Following reports of spray drift in the area, the EPA is increasing farm visits around Griffith and Carrathool.
Recent rains boosting weed growth indicate spraying activity is about to ramp up significantly and Cotton Australia (CA) regional managers are concerned conditions may lead to an escalation of damage.
The EPA has signaled it won't hesitate to take action against those spraying pesticides irresponsibly or deliberately causing harm.
Emma Ayliffe from Summit Ag in Griffith says, locally, areas around Tabbita and Goolgowi are being effected by spray drift.
"Dry land farmers to the west and north have been worst hit," Ms Ayliffe said.
"I've also heard reports of grape damage.
"So far it has been more scattered compared to last year. But while the severity isn't as bad as 2022, it's worth keeping in mind we're only in December."
Although wind is commonly blamed for the issue, Ms Ayliffe says a lack of it tends to be more of a problem.
"The common belief is if it's too windy, stop spraying. But the reality is, no wind is more dangerous," she said.
"Its important that dry area farmers are getting professional help for chemical and nozzle selection.
"They should also be seeing an agronomist, or at the very least be talking to a seller around tools and resources when making spray decisions."
She urges those spraying their crops to utilise available tools including WAND towers and SataCrop.
"Its important growers are monitoring sensitive crops, whether it be melons, tomatoes or grapes. In addition, dry land farmers need to check those resources to understand where the sensitive crops are," Ms Ayliffe said.
WAND is a spray drift hazardous weather warning system that provides real-time data.
Some 100 WAND towers between the Victorian border to north QLD are up and running, provide growers and spray contractors with a two-hour forecast of weather data, updated every 10 minutes.
"People spraying can jump onto WAND, make an account for free and that will give them an indication of whether there is an inversion current or one within the next two hours," Ms Ayliffe said.
"It's those inversions that correlate with still conditions that cause more problems."
Meanwhile, SataCrop maps the locations growers have planted different crops each season, allowing others to take precaution by reviewing the site for potentially sensitive neighbouring crops.
Across the state more than 1000 hectares of cotton crops have already been impacted by spray drift, with growers, agronomists and industry leaders fearful a perfect storm may result in significant damage unless all sprayers do the right thing.
Three incidents on properties between Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin have received minor to severe damage.
"Some of the crops have been hit hard but the positive is that it's only early days and some may recover, avoiding a total loss," Ms Ayliffe said.
A farmer herself, Ms Ayliffe has seen the damage first hand.
"We were hit hard last season, and we are all sick of it. It's got to stop. We can't afford a repeat of that and if everyone uses the tools and resources available, this wouldn't happen."
