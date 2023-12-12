Nomads make most of Eagles slip to close gap on second grade ladder

Coleambally Nomads have closed the gap at the top of the table to just three points after coming away with a 13-run over Hanwood Wanderers in Coleambally.
On what was a scorching Saturday afternoon, the two second-grade games that went ahead were reduced to 30-over clashes from the normal 40.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Nomads suffered a tough start as Luke Roberts (1) fell to the bowling of Varun Valsalan (1/17).
Jeffery Phillpot and Toby Saunders were able to get their side back on track with a 49-run stand in the space of 12 overs before Saunders (11) was run out by Valsalan.
Ramandeep Sharma (2/17) tried to swing the momentum back in favour of the Wanderers with the quick wickets of Phillpot (41) and Jacob Breed (4), while Nathan Hodgson (3) was knocked over by Nick McGibbon.
Phil Burge and Tim Edgcumbe were able to get their side to 121 before Rahul Giran claimed the wicket of Edgcumbe, with Chris Barbagallo dismissing Neil Burke (1)
With 10 balls remaining in the innings, Burge (37*) and Sanil Babu (5*) were able to add 15 runs to see Coleambally finish their innings on 7/140.
Giran and Owen Robinson were able to get Hanwood off to a strong start in their response with a 49-run opening stand before Phillpot (1/27) picked up the wicket of Robinson (33) while Giran (15) fell to the bowling of Babu.
Valsalan and Nick McGibbon were able to keep the runs ticking over, and even with McGibbon (11) being caught off the bowling of Jack Kidd (1/22), the Wanderers still looked on track.
When Valsalan (42) was at the crease, they looked on track to come away with the win; however, when he was knocked over by Burke (2/8), the wheels came off as Hanwood lost 5/3 to be bowled out for 127.
Exies Diggers were able to come away with a 58-run win over Exies Eagles, meaning they have beaten the top two sides in the past two weeks, which helped the Nomads close the gap to first.
After the Diggers side won the toss, the top order stood tall, with Mark Favell (41) and Grant McMaster (29) putting on 57 runs for the first wicket.
Even the fall of a wicket didn't slow the Diggers side down as Dom Galluzzo (24), Brett Owen (23), and Damien Browning (33*) were able to make starts to see Diggers finish their 30 overs on 4/171.
The response made a tough start for the Eagles as Peter Davis fell early, and it set the tone for the rest of their innings. Only Don Jayasuriya (46) and Ryan Bock (18) were able to break double digits as Nathan Brettschneider (2/9) and Favell (3/25) did the damage with the ball to see the Eagles side bowled out for 113.
