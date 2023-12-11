Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision on Wyangan Avenue

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after colliding with a car at the intersection of Wyangan Avenue and Palla Street on December 8.
At 1.30pm, a man was riding the bike down Wyangan Aevnue when he collided with a turning Toyota Yaris. The man suffered severe injuries to his leg and was taken to hospital, while the Yaris suffered severe damage although the driver was uninjured.
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Meanwhile, police have attended another house fire, just after 10am on Monday, December 11. Police and teams from Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Kookora Street that was engulfed in flames.
They found the house ablaze and the property was completely destroyed by the fire, although the house was unoccupied at the time.
The cause is currently unknown and is being investigated.
Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
