Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision on Wyangan Avenue

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 12 2023 - 9:24am, first published December 11 2023 - 4:52pm
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after colliding with a car at the intersection of Wyangan Avenue and Palla Street on December 8.

