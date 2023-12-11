Community bands together for young man from Hay, with rare disease

The community in Hay is banding together for one young man after a devastating diagnosis - raising funds for his treatment and to make adjustments for the long-term effects.
At just 19 years old, young Lochie Pratt had just started a job at Hay Shire Council when, on October 22, he came down with a devastating infection from the rare bacteria arcanobacterium haenplyticum.
The infection rapidly took hold of Mr Pratt as he became sensitive to light, and experienced sharp pain behind his right eye as it started to swell.
He was flown to Westmead Hospital for urgent treatment, including brain surgery, and despite the initial bleak outlook, has started recovering.
Family and friends have backed Mr Pratt up however, and with several months of hospital and physical rehab now ahead of him, are raising funds for medical expenses.
"Because his illness has been hard to properly diagnose, the doctors can't predict how long it will take for Lochie to recover or what the longer term effects will be on his brain and body," said Kathryn Ridley, who is organising a fundraiser for Mr Pratt and his family through Gofundme.
"Thanks to dedicated medical staff and his own fighting spirit, Lochie is on the mend but he has a very long way to go."
Mr Pratt's brother Andrew said that every little bit would help his brother and the family get back on their feet.
"For the last several weeks, we have been battling very hard. So I'm asking everyone to share and help out if possible ... every little bit counts."
Funds raised will be going to medical expenses and equipment, as well as needed home and car modifications to ensure they are wheelchair accessible and safe.
More information and donation options are available at www.gofundme.com/f/lochies-journey.
