Shannon's Dance Studio stuns audience with end of year performance

Shannon's Dance Studio has once again amazed audiences with their end-of-year performance at Griffith Regional Theatre - wrapping up a busy year of rehearsals and performances with a showstopper.
The dancers from Shannon's Dance Studio took to the stage on December 9 and 10 to one sold-out show and a packed theatre of their dance showcase 'Raise the Barre' - the latest and final production for 2023 before the studio starts preparing for a busy 2024.
Studio owner and dance teacher Shannon Hart said she was pleased with the show - which covered 43 different routines in a wide range of styles, from jazz and ballet, to hip-hop and around to musical theatre or tap.
"Around mid-year we start working towards our end of year performance. This year it had 120 students and two professional guest dancers who trained at SDS - Lara Silvestro and Alex Kelly," Ms Hart said.
"We really try to put on a concert that is entertaining for all different types of people, so not your normal kinds of ballet. Our senior ballet was a song that was half-Celine Dion and half-Stevie Nicks' 'Edge of Seventeen' ... We even had a junior tap to 'Highway to Hell.'"
Ms Hart added a thank you to the parents, friends and past students who had volunteered their time helping backstage for the colossal effort - as well as all the parents who had dutifully driven their kids to rehearsals every week, some from as far as Darlington Point and Leeton.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback. The show was quite long, but everyone said it felt really quick because it was so seamless," she added.
While shows might be done for the year, it's far from a break for Ms Hart and the other teachers as they take off to brush up on the newest developments and styles in the world of dance.
"I call myself a lifelong learner ... It's such a physical sport that you really have to stay on top of the latest developments."
In 2024, the studio will be introducing a partnership with Australia's most iconic primary-coloured band The Wiggles, with the 'Wiggles World of Dance Ballet Program' for preschool-aged dancers.
That addition also means Ms Hart and the other dance teachers will undergo special training in the Wiggles curriculum and styles.
Wiggly classes will be on offer every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30am - as well as a special 4.30pm Friday session, although teachers have said they will be ready to add more session times dependent on demand.
Information on classes and sign-ups are available at sdsgriffith.com.
