Eagles close gap to top spot in GDCA Fourth Grade

The gap at the top of the GDCA Fourth Grade standings is now seven points after Exies Eagles were able to pick a six-wicket win over Hanwood Wanderers.
It was a strong start from the Hanwood side, making 94, with Bradley Whitworth (51 ret.) posting a fifty before the loss of their first wicket when Nate Mingay (2/8) picked up the wickets of Josh Pentony (36) and Lachlan Wynne (1) in quick succession.
While Mason Caughey (3) was run out by Megh Chaudhari, Ayush Patel (23*) and Billy Collis (6*) helped Hanwood finish their innings on 3/143.
It was a tough start for the Eagles when Kaweera Senavirathna (0) was bowled by Whitworth (1/8) before Darby Robertson (50 ret), Jake Suine (24), and Kobi Nancarrow (25*) got their side over the line with 1.1 overs remaining.
In the other clash, Coro Cougars came away with a 10-wicket win over Exies Diggers as they were led well by Matthew Andrighetto (44*).
