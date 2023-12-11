Wild weather puts on a show of its own for 2023 Griffith Christmas Carols

While Sunday night's erratic weather proved a hindrance, it wasn't altogether unwelcomed for those attending Griffith' Carols by Candlelight.
In the end only half of the program was able to go ahead but organiser Danielle Pfitzner said the fireworks display coupled with an unexpected lightening show by mother nature more than made up for it.
"It was unfortunate we had to pull the pin early but the fireworks went ahead and the timing couldn't have been better; it only began to rain the minute they ended so it seemed God had put on his own show. It was magic," Ms Pfitzner said.
"In one respect it was a case of give and take. We weren't able to showcase some performances but at the same time we were treated to this incredible finale.
"As for the performances that missed out, we'd definitely love to have them back next year."
It's estimated close to 2000 attended the Memorial Gardens on the night, with Glenn Starr, Griffith City councillor Jenny Ellis and others leading the crowd through a number of renditions.
The combined Griffith primary schools choir impressed and there were plenty of activities for youngsters - including a Tug of War.
Although the show ended prematurely, Ms Pfitzner said she has received positive feedback since.
"The highlight for me was seeing so many people come out despite the hot weather throughout the day," she said.
"A couple of friends and family told me they and others were really impressed.
"Santa was popular, singing songs with the choir, handing out lolly bags and greeting the kids.
"I'm really grateful to the food vendors that attended and Avanti Rotary who did a wonderful job supplying dinner.
"I'm also very thankful to Fusion who ran plenty of things to do for kids.
"A huge thank you to Griffith City Council for making this possible, and then hundreds that came out to enjoy the show and get into the Christmas spirit."
