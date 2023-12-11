The Area News
Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group hopes to open new office in February

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated December 12 2023 - 9:22am, first published December 11 2023 - 3:00pm
The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group is set to be the first of 130 other Australian branches to open an office next year.

