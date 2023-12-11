Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group hopes to open new office in February

The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group is set to be the first of 130 other Australian branches to open an office next year.
An affiliate of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, the group is set to have an office within the Griffith Skills Training Centre on the corner of Kooyoo and Yambil Streets.
It will be one of several endeavors the group looks to embark on next year following a good amount of activity throughout 2023 which culminated with funds raised from the Beelbangera Store Markets at the weekend.
Just over $600 was raised on Saturday which will go towards supporting those in the community battling the disease and to spread the word of the importance of testing and early detection.
"The office will be located opposite the Griffith Hotel," Griffith branch founder and publicity officer Barry Maples said.
"Our hope is it will open in February and possibly for three days per week. But we still have some details to comb through.
"It will be good to get a good amount of foot traffic but at the end of the day if we can save even just one life from the work we do, that is invaluable.
"I'm very much pleased with how the markets went. We had a lot of interest and many people came out to see what was on offer despite the hot weather.
"Every dollar counts towards helping us run the group. I thank all who helped."
Mr Maples said the group holds much appreciation to the community for its support over the past year.
"We've received a lot of help from club grants and donations, including from council who presented us with $500 this year," he said.
"The Aboriginal Medical Service held a barbecue breakfast that also raised funds and as a thank you we will look to deliver a talk for them.
In addition to the opening of an office, the group is also looking to broaden its reach by visiting outlying communities like Hay and Hillston.
"We would like to obtain a trailer which would allow us to travel to those places when community events are being held, like annual shows," Mr Maples said.
"We would also like to see more volunteers join the group, especially for when we organise and holding events.
"On behalf of the group I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year and a huge thank you to all who have assisted us in any way possible."
Those wishing to find out more about the Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group should contact facilitator Colin Beaton on 0434 676 555 or Barry Maples on 0429 635 267.
