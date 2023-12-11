Griffith students rub shoulders with current and former NASA astronauts

MRHS students reached for the stars when they attended a two-day space conference earlier this month where they met and mingled with former and current astronauts.
The youngsters met four-time space shuttle astronaut, Australia's Andy Thomas, and current NASA astronaut, Shannon Walker, of whom has commanded missions on the International Space Station.
Out of a total of 60 students from across the state, eight from MRHS were able to tour the leading management headquarters of Australia's satellites - the Optus Belrose Earth Station - where they undertook simulations to control satellites using exclusive digital-twinning software.
In addition, they also visited the Optus Campus in Macquarie Park where they enjoyed a talk with astrophysicist Kirsten Banks, learnt about flight concepts via rockets and participated in a live Webinar
The experience was part of a visit to the Young Space Explorers conference run in conjunction with the 16th Australian space forum and the inaugural Australian space week at the Sydney International Convention Centre.
A variety of hands-on activities were delivered from experts at the Aldrin Family Foundation, Australian Space Agency, Powerhouse Museum and leading universities, including Virtual Reality Space challenges and robotics learning.
The opportunity was afforded through the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence (MASE) and the STEM Industry Schools Partnership (SISP) Program.
"Meeting two real-life astronauts was incredible," year eight student Jiya Brahmabhatt said.
"I also took away a great deal of knowledge about universities and careers."
Fellow participant and year eight student Alicia Newman said it was an invaluable experience.
"It was amazing. I especially loved learning about all the people in the business and chatting with the astronauts. It was very special to be able to go."
MRHS deputy principal Ian Preston said it was a unique opportunity for students from Griffith to get up and close with the endless wonders of the universe.
"This experience has opened the students eyes to the enormous opportunities that lie ahead in careers in space - both internationally and in Australia," Mr Preston said.
"The MASE will continue to provide world-class STEM opportunities in 2024 to students, schools and staff in our learning community," he said.
