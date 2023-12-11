The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith students rub shoulders with current and former NASA astronauts

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MRHS students reached for the stars when they attended a two-day space conference earlier this month where they met and mingled with former and current astronauts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.