Hay ends Griffith stranglehold over the Creet Cup in Battle of the Murrumbidgee

Griffith's two-year hold of the Creet Cup has been ended after Hay made the trip to Exies Oval on Sunday and came away with a five-wicket victory.
The two powerhouses of the Murrumbidgee have played out a number of memorable games in recent seasons in the battle for the Creet Cup, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, Griffith was looking to make a strong start.
Jake Rand and Jack Rowston were able to put on 19 runs in the first six overs before Rowston (9) was caught out by a ball that kept low from Rupert Lilburne, and the ball found its way through his defence.
Rand took the leading roll in the third wicket partnership with James Roche, but just as it looked like Griffith was starting to get comfortable, Dean Aylett (3/18) was able to rip through the middle order with the wickets of Rand (24), Roche (7) and Noah Gaske (0) while Simon Bunyan picked up Jimmy Binks (2) to see the home side fall to 5/49.
Reece Matheson and Jordan Whitworth tried to get their side back on track, but after adding 18 runs, the wheels started to come off the Griffith side's innings.
Isaac Gardiner (4/13) was able to pick up the wickets of Whitworth (11), Matheson (8), Ben Signor (0) and Cooper Rand (0), while Lilburne bowled Ben Fattore (2) to see the holders bowled out for just 78.
If Griffith were to have any chance of defending the total, early wickets were going to be key.
Billy Evans (1/2) was able to do that job as he had Jensen Hargreaves (1) caught at point by Jack Rowston with the score on 2.
Tom Davies (3) followed in the sixth over when he chopped on back on from Gaske, but with plenty of time in hand, there was no panic from Hay.
Lilburne and Liam Whitbourne were able to steady the innings, but Gaske broke that stand with the wicket of Lilburne (15), but it did little to slow the momentum from the visitors.
Whitbourne (22) led the way for the Hay side, and even when he and Aylett (3) were dismissed by Signor (2/5), Jack Headon (19*) and Bunyan (1*) were able to get their side over the line for a five-wicket win with 12 overs remaining.
