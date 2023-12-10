Hay ends Griffith stranglehold over the Creet Cup in Battle of the Murrumbidgee

Rand took the leading roll in the third wicket partnership with James Roche, but just as it looked like Griffith was starting to get comfortable, Dean Aylett (3/18) was able to rip through the middle order with the wickets of Rand (24), Roche (7) and Noah Gaske (0) while Simon Bunyan picked up Jimmy Binks (2) to see the home side fall to 5/49.