Valeri leads with both bat and ball as Diggers build gap in fourth

Exies Diggers have picked up much-needed points in the battle for a top-four position in GDCA First Grade after a three-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
The Cougars could have moved into the top four with a win and after winning the toss and electing to bat, would have hoped to make a strong start with just 30 overs to be faced due to the warm weather.
Sundries were leading the way for the Cougars in the opening couple of overs with only a four to Jake Rand coming off the bat before Tim Rand (0) was caught off the bowling of Theo Valeri with the score on 11.
Jake Rand and Brent Lawrence were able to get their side moving in the right direction with a steady run rate heading into the first drinks break after 10 overs.
The pair were able to get their side to 80 after 16.1 overs before Anurag Dhot (1/33) picked up Jake Rand's (31) wicket.
With just over 13 overs remaining, the Cougars looked to lift the run rate with Lawrence and Ben Signor in the middle before Lawrence (45) was trapped in front by Valeri (2/22).
Signor and Matt Axtill (9*) were able to add 34 runs in the final five overs, with Signor able to post his maiden first-grade fifty before falling on the final ball to see the Cougars finish their 30 overs on 4/161.
The Diggers side needed to score at 5.4 runs per over at the start of their innings but Jake Rand (1/41) was able to make an early breakthrough with the wicket of Manan Dave (8).
Kyle Pete (15) was able to hit three fours before falling to the bowling of Rhys Carnell (1/16) as the Cougars looked to get into a strong position to defend their total, with Diggers sitting at 2/30 after six overs.
It wasn't to be, however as Paresh Patil and Valeri were able to take control of the game through the middle overs.
The pair were able to get their side within 25 runs of victory before Lawrence was able to make the breakthrough with the wicket of Patil (44).
Valeri (74) followed shortly after, while Carnell was able to catch Ben Fattore (0) out of his ground to give the Cougars a late sniff of the win.
Needing one run for victory, Signor picked up the wicket of Mark Niederle (9) while Liam Greenaway (0) was run out before Dhot (1*) was able to hit the winning runs with 2.3 overs remaining.
The points now mean that the Diggers side remain in the top four and sitting just three points behind Leagues Panthers after their win over Exies Eagles.
