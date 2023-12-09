The Area News
Binks and Gaske blast Panthers to confidence building effort against Eagles

By Staff Writers
December 9 2023 - 10:08pm
A fifty and five-fa for young allrounder Noah Gaske and captain's knock from Jimmy Binks has helped the Panthers pick up a 108-run win over Exies Eagles.

Local News

