Binks and Gaske blast Panthers to confidence building effort against Eagles

A fifty and five-fa for young allrounder Noah Gaske and captain's knock from Jimmy Binks has helped the Panthers pick up a 108-run win over Exies Eagles.
The game was reduced to a 40-over clash down from 50 due to the scorching heat on Saturday afternoon, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, the Leagues' side was able to make a strong start.
Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan didn't see to impacted by the head in the early stages to score at just over five runs an over before the first drinks break to be sitting at 0/53 after 10 overs.
The Eagles were able to make the breakthrough they were looking for as Rowston (22) spooned one back to James Roche (1/54), who made no mistake.
IT didn't have the desired effect for the Eagles, however as Keenan was joined by Gaske, and the pair were able to continue the good work of the opening stand.
It would be another 65 runs added to the score in the space of 12 overs before the Eagles were able to pick up the wicket of Keenan (37), who was caught off the bowling of Parwinder Singh (1/40).
Binks took the long handle and scored at a quick rate from the start of his innings with the partnership between himself and Gaske, who posted a fifty in the process, getting their side to 173 before Gaske's (59) was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Ibrahim Ali.
Binks continued to play the leading role, with Connor Matheson playing a supporting role for his skipper with a 54-run partnership before Ali had Matheson (10) out stumped by Travers Pickmere off the bowling of Ali.
Leagues lost Ben Rowston (2 retired) to a back injury, while Binks (92) fell just short of his century when he was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Ali (4/43) who followed that up with the wicket of Billy Evans (0).
Michael Cudmore (1*) and Fawad Shah (3*) added some late runs as the Panthers finished with a massive total of 6/251.
It was going to be tough going for the Eagles, and that task got even more difficult as Zac Dart (0) was caught behind off Isaac Conlan's first ball in his first-grade debut.
Roche (3) followed closely behind when he was caught at slip off the bowling of Liam Warren (1/21) to see the Eagles sitting at 2/34 at the first drinks break.
The Exies side tried to get themselves back into the game with Scott Rankin and Travers Pickmere trying to dig their side out of a bit of a hole.
Gaske picked up the wicket of Rankin to end the 41-run stand while followed that up with the wicket of Arshdeep Sandhu (0) five balls later to turn the tide further against the Eagles.
When Gaske (5/15) picked up the wickets of Pickmere (26), Josh Davis (2) and Jack Murphy (3), it looked like the game would end quickly.
Fletcher Robertson and Arjun Kamboj got the Eagles to 117 before Conlan (2/38) picked up the wicket of Kamboj (6), but Robertson (21*) and Singh (20*) were able to bat out the remaining time to see the Exies side finish their 40 overs on 8/143.
The bonus-point win for the Panthers sees them close to within eight points of the second-placed Eagles with one round remaining before Christmas.
